Letter: Iowa Republicans have extreme policies on abortion

It is no surprise to anyone what will be the most important motive of Kim Reynolds and the Republican Party for the 2023 Legislative session. The 2020 Iowa Republican Platform Legislative Priorities provides this information:

Iowa Republican party aggressively supports a “life begins at conception” bill without exceptions. We believe all such issues belong under the constitutional authority of the state, not federal government and oppose using public revenues for abortion or funding organizations that advocate it.

What’s even more terrifying, in a 2010 interview with the Carroll Times Herald about abortion, Gov. Reynolds stated “Well, I think that it (abortion) is to be the equivalent of murder.”

We cannot allow this to happen to our great state for ethical and obvious reasons. What a person does with their body and choice of healthcare is their right to privacy. The decision must always be between themselves and their doctor. No elected official has the right to invade the private relationship between a patient and a doctor, to punish or charge as criminal individuals for participating or carrying out safe and necessary medical procedures.

Republicans remain silent on this issue because they will vote to outlaw abortion the first chance they get. Citizens of Iowa must question and challenge all Republican candidates on whether they intend to obey their parties’ platform legislative priorities to outlaw abortion and eliminate the rights that have belonged to our citizens for nearly 50 years.

Jed Ganzer

DeWitt Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 35