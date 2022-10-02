 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Iowa Republicans have extreme policies on abortion

  • Updated
Letters logo

It is no surprise to anyone what will be the most important motive of Kim Reynolds and the Republican Party for the 2023 Legislative session. The 2020 Iowa Republican Platform Legislative Priorities provides this information:

Iowa Republican party aggressively supports a “life begins at conception” bill without exceptions. We believe all such issues belong under the constitutional authority of the state, not federal government and oppose using public revenues for abortion or funding organizations that advocate it.

What’s even more terrifying, in a 2010 interview with the Carroll Times Herald about abortion, Gov. Reynolds stated “Well, I think that it (abortion) is to be the equivalent of murder.”

We cannot allow this to happen to our great state for ethical and obvious reasons. What a person does with their body and choice of healthcare is their right to privacy. The decision must always be between themselves and their doctor. No elected official has the right to invade the private relationship between a patient and a doctor, to punish or charge as criminal individuals for participating or carrying out safe and necessary medical procedures.

People are also reading…

Republicans remain silent on this issue because they will vote to outlaw abortion the first chance they get. Citizens of Iowa must question and challenge all Republican candidates on whether they intend to obey their parties’ platform legislative priorities to outlaw abortion and eliminate the rights that have belonged to our citizens for nearly 50 years.

Jed Ganzer

DeWitt Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 35

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Knights say thanks

Letter: Knights say thanks

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disab…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Vote Thoms

Letter: Vote Thoms

Well, I saw another "Helpless Halpin" ad on TV, and, to tell the truth, I had to laugh. Except it really wasn't funny. Let's look at Mike Halp…

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News