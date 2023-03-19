I'm sorry, but I can't help myself. Normally, I just chuckle to myself when reading most of your liberal "hair on fire" letters to the editor. However, the older I get the less I can ignore pure nonsense.

Mr. Wooten is a Quad-City treasure, and I'm sure a perfectly nice gentleman. On occasion, I even enjoy his more human-interest articles. His recent opinion piece, however, was way over the top. I found it insulting that he felt it necessary to compare Iowa with the Confederacy and slavery. Why, because our voters decided to return to some semblance of sanity in our governance.

Perfect? No, but our state is not the "dumpster fire" that decades of democratic rule has imposed on a once thriving Illinois. Mr. Wooten was two-term state Democratic senator in Illinois and holds some of the responsibility for what the Democratic Party and Chicago have done to their state. Iowa is doing just fine. Maybe worry about your own backyard before lamenting other states that still have values and common sense.

Matt Froeschle

Davenport