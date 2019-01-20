Iowa ranks fourth in the nation for child fatalities from car accidents, following only Mississippi, New Mexico, and North Dakota. In 2016, 24 Iowa children under the age of 14 died. This is according to a report by Safewise and published by the Cedar Rapids Gazette (Nov. 27) and the Iowa City Press Citizen (Dec. 7). The leading cause is improper seat belt and car seat usage. People are turning their children forward too soon and using seat belts instead of booster seats.
Iowa laws do not conform to evidence-based best practices recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics:
- Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the seat's manufacturer; usually 2 years or more.
- Once facing forward, children should use a forward facing seat with a harness until reaching the weight or height allowed by the seat's manufacturer.
- They then use a belt positioning booster seat until the vehicle lap and shoulder seat belt fits properly, typically when they've reached 4 feet-9 inches and are between 8 and 12 years of age.
- Children 13 years of age and under should be restrained in rear seats once they've left booster seats.
Rear-facing seats better support the head, neck and spine of infants and toddlers in a crash, and they are five times safer during a side crash. Please contact your state representatives, senators, and Gov. Reynolds today about the urgent need to change Iowa's outdated child passenger safety laws.
Carol Sula
Dubuque