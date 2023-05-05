Workers have been under attack for several years in Iowa. Public sector unions' bargaining rights have been reduced dramatically. Workers' compensation laws were weakened leading to less compensation for workers. Unemployment benefits were gutted so we have a one-week waiting period and must accept lower-paying jobs with a maximum eligibility of 10 weeks.

Now Senate Republicans (with the exception of two) passed a bill that changes century's worth of work to end child labor in dangerous jobs. The Senate bill loosens current laws that would allow 14–17-year-olds to be able to work in jobs that were formerly off limits as hazardous, under the guise of "work-based learning." Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds could serve alcohol as long as the establishment serves food.

As a union representative for the workers at Arconic, we have serious injuries that impact adults. I would be frightened to see how it would affect these kids. This is corporate greed, plain and simple! If this wasn't about greed, why would the legislators originally not want companies to be held liable if these kids were sickened, injured, or killed while working on the job? Kids of these ages can work under the current laws, so there's no need to change it so they can work in dangerous jobs. Contact your legislators and tell them that Iowa should not go back in time!