Vouchers are now a part of Iowa Law. A crucial law that came from the top down by Governor Reynolds and Republican Legislature on Iowan citizens. It took Gov. Reynolds three legislative sessions to pass after she blackballed Republican legislators in primaries for lack of support on vouchers. A measure that does not have a simple majority of citizen support. It is ironic that we can trust Iowans on a public referendum of gun rights, but not to vote on vouchers.
The not so transparent Gov. Reynolds' priority morphs into 345+ million public dollars to private schools the third year without any oversight. Pat Grassley and his we-know-better-than-you Republicans, assured us they talked about cost in secret chambers and did not need to wait on the normal procedure of the Legislative Services Agency/Appropriations Committee.
Now the Republicans can focus on attacking public schools and universities about courses taught or terminology that doesn’t fit their ideology while giving out miserly dollars to support public education.
Roger Dusil
Preston, Iowa