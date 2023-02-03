Vouchers are now a part of Iowa Law. A crucial law that came from the top down by Governor Reynolds and Republican Legislature on Iowan citizens. It took Gov. Reynolds three legislative sessions to pass after she blackballed Republican legislators in primaries for lack of support on vouchers. A measure that does not have a simple majority of citizen support. It is ironic that we can trust Iowans on a public referendum of gun rights, but not to vote on vouchers.