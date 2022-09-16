Letter: Iowa should treat its hog waste

China raises its hogs in the USA and dumps the waste on us. We should not allow this. Here are the sad egregious excremental details: In 2012, Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese company known as WH Group, bought Smithfield Foods, our largest pork producer. Reason: Raising hogs in North Carolina costs about half as much as in China where the Chinese government requires hog operations to invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.” But in North Carolina, no hog waste is sent to treatment plants. Hog farmers store hog manure in large “lagoons” (euphemism for pools of hog excrement 15 football fields in size) and deploy giant spray guns to shoot the manure at 200 gallons a minute over surrounding fields. Downside to area residents is hog waste rain, noxious muddy pink clouds that precipitate porcine do-do widely on homes and unfortunates outside going about their lives.