Letter: Iowa slogans

I read Stephen Garrington’s letter to the editor (March 5) and accept his slogan challenge. Here are a few of my suggestions for spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on replacing the state's welcome signs. (Because heaven knows Iowans don’t need to have money spent for COVID testing and vaccinations.)

Iowa slogan possibilities:

Iowa - where science and voters are ignored.

Iowa - where money counts more than life.

Iowa - striving to be at the bottom nationally in health and education.

Iowa - always working to lower our living standards.

Iowa - where your vote counts, if you are a Republican.

Iowa - among the leaders of state voter suppression legislation.

Iowa - where the minority rules.

Iowa - where being uneducated and misinformed is celebrated.

Iowa - where telling lies is a way of life.

I’m sure there are many other possible slogans that your readers could suggest. The challenge to define present-day Iowa continues.