Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Governor Reynolds condemns teachers for giving students a “world view” and Republican State Senate President Chapman says, “Teachers have a sinister agenda.” Hardly recruitment and retention rhetoric. Teachers prepare students for a global economy as anything less is a disservice. The long arm of the legislature wants to ban books in school libraries, usurping the local school boards.

Governor Reynolds brags about the huge surplus and legislature grants a 2% increase in school funding. Due to declining enrollment many schools will not get one dollar more and schools in both situations will have teacher terminations and reduced academic programs.

The future 4% flat tax means less dollars for public programs, a deja vu of the 2013 property tax reform.

Covering the reproductive system in biology or a history teacher covering racial discrimination could be labeled obscene or inappropriate and according to some legislators teachers should go to jail or be fired.

The ruling Republican Party does not have the will or effective plan to solve the hundreds of teacher vacancies across Iowa, which predates Covid. Recruiting noncertified teachers from a private business is a band aid when Iowa needs a clear dedicated program. Omnipotent legislators should step up to the challenge and become teachers.

Roger Dusil

Preston, Iowa

