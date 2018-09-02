Recently, the regulatory committee that presides over the Veterans Parade at the Iowa State Fair refused to allow the Iowa Democratic Party’s Veterans Caucus to participate in the event.
To be sure, governing bodies like state authorized commissions are allowed to restrict acts of political speech in the interest of public safety. Nonetheless, judicial precedents have determined that taking part in a parade in a public space is a form of expression that’s covered by the First Amendment. The courts have also ruled against commission-based systems, which allow administrators to withhold permits based on broad and vague criteria that are unrelated to the proper regulation of public spaces.
Since organizations whose actions could be reasonably defined as partisan, such as the Office of the Secretary of State and the Veterans for Peace, which is guided by principles of non-violence, were permitted to take part, it’s clear that the licensing decisions of the commission have been arbitrary and not in accordance with legally accepted standards. Besides the First Amendment issues at stake here, there’s also the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and as it relates to the regulation of speech, the Supreme Court could not have been plainer in its language, “Regulations which permit the Government to discriminate on the basis of the content of the message cannot be tolerated under the First Amendment.”
For me, the violations are unambiguous, and I would suggest that the aggrieved parties resolve this matter through civil adjudication.
Scott Roland
Cedar Rapids