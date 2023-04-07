Title: Hoops and Dreams

Thank you Hawkeye women's basketball athletes and coaches.

You are the quintessential champions!

You model, courage, humility, stamina, camaraderie, athletic skills, finesse and etc.

You Iowa women's Basketball Hawkeyes, have been able to do what no other person, place, or thing has been able to do since “Seabiscuit” unified the USA during the 1930s depression.

You, united our states.

You are the cosmic and global winners and champions and heroines.

You athletes and coaches are leaving with us your 2023 legacy of what it means to be a winner.

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City