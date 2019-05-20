Sen. Grassley has decried the exorbitant tariffs which President Trump has unilaterally imposed upon imports from China, a tax that falls directly upon the American consumers of those goods. In addition, the adverse impact of the responsive Chinese tariffs falls disproportionately upon farmers and thus the economy of Iowa.
Further, Grassley has warned that such excessive tariffs can have globally devastating impacts. He claims that he has attempted to remind Trump that the excessive Smoot-Hawley Tariffs directly precipitated the Great Depression, which led to the rise of Hitler and World War II that killed uncounted millions. Too true.
Sen. Grassley is now chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over tariffs. Therefore Grassley is uniquely positioned to curb the very excesses which he says threaten the economy and well-being of Iowa and the world.
Time for Chairman Grassley to put up or shut up.
Tom Walsh
LeClaire