Letter: Iowans believe in common sense gun laws

As of 2021, 44 states have provisions guaranteeing a right to firearms in their constitutions. Only 3 of them have an amendment with the strict scrutiny phrase. Those states are Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri, which rank 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively in gun deaths in the United States. The inclusion of the strict scrutiny phrase in the proposed amendment to the Iowa State Constitution makes it more difficult to pass future laws and to keep laws still in force which regulate guns. Strict scrutiny is the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear. The Nation’s Constitutional Second Amendment does not include it.

If the Iowa legislature had proposed a Second Amendment for the Iowa Constitution, it would have had broad support.

Iowans believe in common sense gun laws:

91% support banning carrying a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

85% support prohibiting felons from possessing firearms

85% support requiring background checks on all gun purchases

83% support requiring gun safety courses before purchase of a handgun

72% support extreme risk protection laws that allow police or family members to request a judge temporarily remove guns from people who may be a danger to themselves or others

Sensible gun laws do make a difference. Don’t tie the hands of the legislature for generations.

If we pass this amendment, it becomes part of our state constitution and it all goes to the courts, both future and current laws. Turn your ballot over and vote No on Amendment 1.

Dev Kiedaisch

AAUW Iowa Public Policy Chair

Elaine Kresse

QC IA Davenport-Bettendorf AAUW President