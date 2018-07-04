State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann's party takes from the poor and middle class, gives to the rich.
Republicans have characterized themselves as the party of fiscal management. Instead, it has become the party of negligence. They talk a good plan but don't deliver. They give the average taxpayer hogwash instead of substance. Our state has seen extreme fiscal mismanagement by Republicans in control of state government over the last two years, resulting in Iowa not being able to pay our bills and cutting basic necessities. They have been writing checks without looking at the balance.
Republicans set the agenda and led the way to cutting state revenue by giving corporations huge, unnecessary tax breaks, then asking the rest of us to tough out the resulting lack of funds for public schools, parks, and other real necessities. Iowa Republicans have purchased a yacht when the state can't even afford to fix the car.
Better than welfare queens, these corporations don't have to cheat to get their check from the government. They don't even have to stand in line. Our Republican friends have made certain their checks will be in the mail courtesy of the taxpayers.
Bobby Kaufmann in District 73 voted with his party for the bad revenue-reduction/necessity-cutting plan, resulting in hardship for everyone but the corporations and the 1 percent. For this reason I am supporting his Democratic opponent, Jodi Clemens for HD 73.
Iowa can no longer afford to trust Republicans with our money.
Joel E. Wells, Ph.D.
Iowa City