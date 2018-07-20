Former Gov. Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds both pushed through the privatization of Iowa Medicaid. This was done after government accounting officials warned them of problems and cautioned them to slow down.
Iowa residents were promised big savings and continued health care coverage. Now, there have been concerns about poor coverage, late payments, and no accountability. When asked for an audit, Reynolds and Iowa Medicaid Director Mike Randol were quiet. Iowa residents need to demand a full accounting from the Reynolds administration, before the next election.
Please read the op-ed by Brendan Williams in Sunday's Quad-City Times.
Richard Thomas
Davenport