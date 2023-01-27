Letter: Iowans need to wake up before schools become worst in nation

When the state of Iowa takes taxpayer money to fund private entitlement this should make the taxpayers of Iowa wonder where their money is really going. We call this corporate welfare - taking money from very needy public programs and giving it to private business. We need funding in Iowa for so many programs and services that are currently underfunded or talking about being cut - such as the SNAP program.

We currently have a governor and legislature that is blatantly taking public funding away from public programs and sharing it with private business. We voted these people into office (public office) to take care of the needs of the state. Currently our roads, bridges, parks. health programs, mental health, and our schools are vastly underfunded. If I need money for a new house or car will they give me funding?

This is not about parental choice for education. This is about making education in Iowa much worse than we can imagine. The "cream of the crop" will attend private schools and the rest will attend public schools that will soon be getting fewer dollars every year.

Private schools play by their own rules - and thus they should not be allowed any taxpayer money. Gov. Reynolds was elected to serve the needs of all Iowans - and provide the needed funding for those programs. When she takes public money for special interest groups we call this corporate welfare - and this is blatantly wrong. The people of Iowa need to wake-up before our schools become the worst in the nation.

Dave Fuller

Davenport