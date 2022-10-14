Letter: Iowans should know stand on abortion

I have been lucky enough to be a Quad-City bi-state citizen. Davenport-born and raised, graduating from CHS, I taught over three decades in the Davenport School System and I live in Rock Island. I appreciate living in a state where people have the ability to choose appropriate, proper reproductive health care in its complete range including important screenings, affordable birth control, management of hormone complexities, biopsies, and abortion care. Governor Reynolds and many current legislators want to take away these rights from Iowa this January if they are elected.

Pregnancy and abortion are extremely personal choices with finances, timing, issues with a partner, and the need to care for other children all considerations to be weighed. I have children of my own and have never been in that most difficult position of deciding to terminate a pregnancy, but I would never presume to tell anyone else what she should do. Yet this is what Governor Reynolds and others want to do in Iowa.

When abortion care is restricted or denied, other reproductive health care outcomes suffer as a result. This heavy burden is placed on the financially disadvantaged. Statistics also show that people of color or those who are impoverished are disproportionately harmed by lack of access to high quality, comprehensive reproductive health care including abortion care in those states with rigid abortion laws.

Iowans need to know and understand what each candidate’s stand on abortion is in order to make a thoughtful voting decision for this midterm election.

Sue Swords

Rock Island