Letter: Iowa's archaic new voting laws

How many times in the last three years have Iowa Republicans changed our fair and helpful rules for voting? My husband and I have voted absentee several times because we knew we would be out of county during that time. I called the auditors office to request our ballots well before the new 20-day restriction.

Imagine my disappointment when I opened up mail that I thought to be our absentee ballots. What we received instead was a form letter saying we missed the deadline and would have to vote an absentee ballot in person at the auditor's office or vote in person on election day. My husband recently had a major surgery with limited mobility so this will be a hardship. He was an election official for years and always talked how safe and secure our elections have been and proud of the process. I have no trust or faith in our Republican lawmakers.