Letter: Iowa's bottle law works

Power walk today. Urban, residential, homes of real people. Plenty of trash left by the slobs passing through. Much of it bottles and cans that could be redeemed for cash and probably will, by decent Americans.

Iowa has a workable and exemplary law in place that significantly reduces the volume of this trash on our roads and highways. It works. It is a model to those states that continue to burden the social cost of sales to the entire population. Its cost is presently borne by retailers who profit from the sales and by the slobs who can’t bring themselves to refrain from defacing this land that we borrow for a short time and that many of us call home, with pride.

There is a lobby at work to end the law and open our public byways to trash disposal. It will happen unless decent people state their objections; take note of the politicians whose priorities are elsewhere. We need to strengthen the effort to clean our living space not toss it into the bin with the garbage. We need to push for expansion of the containers covered by the law. Water bottles need to be taxed and subject to deposit. Ask a homeless person where they will go for cash to buy food when the containers go into the landfills and molder in the ditches, alleys and yards.

What do we really care about if we are OK with trashing our environment?