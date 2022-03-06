Letter: Iowa's decline

Congratulations, Iowa! You have gone from one of the best states in the nation to one of the worst in education.

Back when George W. Bush proposed his "No Child Left Behind" policy ("Drag everyone down to the Texas level"), Iowa was the only state exempted the first year because of the quality of its schools.

You have gone from a state that produced nationally-recognized standardized tests, which were understood as a snapshot of student performance on the day the test was administered, to a state that teaches to the test and uses the new tests as the totality for evaluating a student’s progress.

You have gone from a state whose goals for education were to create critical thinkers and lifelong learners to mass producing robots who know how to take tests.

Iowa educators are among the lowest paid in the country, but good teachers were willing to accept this for the opportunity to teach in world-class schools. No more. Now, legislators want to impose new rules and regulations that will make teaching harder on both the students and the teachers.

Turn in lesson plans a year in advance when you haven’t met the students and don’t know what pace of learning will work best for them. Install cameras in the classroom so parents can tune in anytime to see what is going on in their child’s classroom, never mind the privacy of the other children in the room. Take tax money from public schools and give it to private schools. Congrats!

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

