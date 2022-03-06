 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Iowa's decline

Congratulations, Iowa! You have gone from one of the best states in the nation to one of the worst in education.

Back when George W. Bush proposed his "No Child Left Behind" policy ("Drag everyone down to the Texas level"), Iowa was the only state exempted the first year because of the quality of its schools.

You have gone from a state that produced nationally-recognized standardized tests, which were understood as a snapshot of student performance on the day the test was administered, to a state that teaches to the test and uses the new tests as the totality for evaluating a student’s progress.

You have gone from a state whose goals for education were to create critical thinkers and lifelong learners to mass producing robots who know how to take tests.

Iowa educators are among the lowest paid in the country, but good teachers were willing to accept this for the opportunity to teach in world-class schools. No more. Now, legislators want to impose new rules and regulations that will make teaching harder on both the students and the teachers.

People are also reading…

Turn in lesson plans a year in advance when you haven’t met the students and don’t know what pace of learning will work best for them. Install cameras in the classroom so parents can tune in anytime to see what is going on in their child’s classroom, never mind the privacy of the other children in the room. Take tax money from public schools and give it to private schools. Congrats!

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A looming mistake

Letter: A looming mistake

I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Com…

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

Letter: Shopping elsewhere

With only one lane in each direction on 3rd and 4th streets, as proposed by Davenport, I'll avoid both streets completely and shop somewhere e…

Letter: What we need

Letter: What we need

With the influx of monies from the federal government and the surplus of other monies in the treasury, Iowa has an opportunity to make investm…

Letter: A safety hazard

Letter: A safety hazard

This letter is to address the safety and integrity of the neighborhood bordering along the St. Vincent’s practice fields between West Central …

Letter: Values we admire

Letter: Values we admire

Thank you for the lead article Sunday on LySanias A. Broyles. The values and faith by which he lives, and has throughout his life, are the val…

Letter: A dastardly deed

Letter: A dastardly deed

Please, please, please don't change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic after 60-some years. Everyone is so used to the one-ways, there wil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News