Letter: Iowa's school voucher system an abomination

In the Jan. 5 Quad-City Times, our Gov. Reynolds used this statement concerning her push for school vouchers: “It’s not about money.”

It certainly is NOT about money … unless you happen to be a taxpayer in the state of Iowa.

That we taxpayers should help wealthy people or religious parents pay for their children’s private schooling is a joke. Our forefathers were adamantly insistent on the separation of church and State.

Now, we are supposed to be willing to cough up our cash so little Susie can attend Catholic School or Billy can pursue his studies in an exclusive academy of choice. These schools are designed to be exclusive for promoting any number of reasons, but chiefly for belief systems, and the over-riding indoctrination of those beliefs.

What’s to preclude the formation of schools devoted to jihad? Under a school voucher program why wouldn’t we be expected to pay for their legitimacy? These private schools have the privilege of flaunting the standards and curricula that public schools are bound to enforce under supervision and school boards. So why not support a Flat Earth Academy or any other discrete preference a group of parents might wish to establish?

This school voucher system is an abomination and an embarrassment to the state of Iowa. Our children deserve high quality public schools, which have been grossly underfunded for decades as well, and will be even further if this school voucher law is enacted.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf