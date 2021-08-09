Letter: Iowa's slide

Tsk, tsk, tsk, Iowa. What have you become? Did you slide sideways into the Mississippi River and drift down to rest between Alabama and Mississippi?

Iowa used to be known as a state with preeminent universities and an enviable elementary and secondary educational system. The Republican-dominated Legislature has consistently pinched back funding for these institutions. Now they are siphoning off funding to go to enrich private schools, decimating public education.

I noticed in February that Brad Zaun, a state senator from Urbandale, was caught at the airport with a gun in his possession. Now why would Zaun feel he needs to carry a gun? Is he afraid that he might be beset by thousands of Iowa women, demanding that he rescind his amendment to the Iowa Constitution which outlaws abortion in Iowa? This amendment will take away from women the right to have control of their own bodies. If you do not have control of your own body, you are no longer a citizen, you are a slave.

While we are discussing abortion, why are we picking on women? Last time I checked, there has only been one immaculate conception; all the rest have required a woman and a man. How should we punish the man? Perhaps castration? Zaun has obviously failed to look at all the possibilities. Or maybe that is why he is toting a gun.