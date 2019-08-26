Regarding a letter of Aug. 22: Mr. Klosterman, yes I did check. My IRA account for the last three years of the Obama administration was 11.5%. Since President Trump's election 23.5%. I would say you, or the people that manage your account, are rather poor investors and/or you are just another of the millions trying to discredit President Trump wherever and however you can.
Also, amen to Robert Baley's letter on the same day regarding how President Trump is blamed for everything but credited for nothing. Hooray for the "unbiased?" news media.
Don C. Schutter
Davenport