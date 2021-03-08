 Skip to main content
Letter: Ironic
The 1619 Project is a valuable educational tool designed to provide an analysis of racism and its harmful effects on this nation throughout the course of its history. This history does not always show America at its best, but that does not excuse us from ignoring it in the interest of avoiding "resentment and division."

In a recent letter to the editor, Bill Bloom used a convoluted sort of logic in an attempt to trash the program. He recited a series of historical facts with which most of us are familiar, but in no way diminish the truth of 1619.

No one can deny the fact that the economy of the South was based on the free slave labor that worked the cotton crops putting fortunes in the pockets of the wealthy plantation owners. No one can deny the gross injustices of Jim Crow laws, and the persecution and terror inflicted on the former slaves in the post-Reconstruction era. No one can deny the violence toward minorities inflicted by the Klan throughout the country in the early 20th century.

As a former chairman of the Rock Island County Republican Party, and ardent Donald Trump supporter, I find it ironic that Bloom is so suddenly concerned about creating resentment and division. It has certainly never bothered  Trump.

Nations, like individuals, need to honestly acknowledge and address their shortcomings. This is what 1619 Project does. It is a major step on the path to true national greatness.

Richard F. O'Neill

Rock Island

