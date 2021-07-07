 Skip to main content
Letter: Ironic
Does anyone else find it ironic that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is offering the resources of Iowa to help control the significant increase in gun incidents and violence in Davenport, while at the same time this very same Kim Reynolds has signed laws making it easier to buy guns, to carry guns in public without a permit, and to eliminate background checks for purchasing a handgun? It seems we're asking someone who is part of the problem to help solve that problem. Kind of like the board of the Chicken House Condominiums asking Ms. Fox & Associates to be consultants for enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Caroline Kimple

Le Claire

