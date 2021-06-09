Letter: Irresponsible assumptions

As a parent, my number one responsibility is keeping my children safe. The precautions my husband and I take are strict and clear to our three teenagers.
Right now Davenport is struggling, trying to understand its gun violence problem. And in Monday's press conference, city representatives were struggling with providing citizens with factual information.
While I am never a proponent of vandalism, it is important to emphasize that not a single person was shot, killed, or hurt during Sunday's incident. Could they have been? Absolutely, and this behavior is abhorrent. But we have to stick to the facts and stay away from scare tactics as a measure of fixing what is broken. No human lives were taken.
The fact remains that 1 in every 1,000 Black American men can expect to be killed by police.
Chief Paul Sikorski has asked the community for help in identifying the suspects. This means their identities are not Black or White, they are unknown. It is an unfortunate truth that bringing two members of the Black community up to perpetuate a stereotype that the shooters were most likely Black is the epitome of white supremacy. The declaration of assimilation is self-subversion and a choice that should only be made by the individual participating. Throwing bias onto the entire community communicates that the four men at the podium believe the perpetrators are Black kids.
Irresponsible assumptions only hurt our community further and our city professionals should reevaluate how and what they are communicating to the public.
Athena Gilbraith
Davenport