Letter: Irresponsible assumptions

As a parent, my number one responsibility is keeping my children safe. The precautions my husband and I take are strict and clear to our three teenagers.

Right now Davenport is struggling, trying to understand its gun violence problem. And in Monday's press conference, city representatives were struggling with providing citizens with factual information.

While I am never a proponent of vandalism, it is important to emphasize that not a single person was shot, killed, or hurt during Sunday's incident. Could they have been? Absolutely, and this behavior is abhorrent. But we have to stick to the facts and stay away from scare tactics as a measure of fixing what is broken. No human lives were taken.

The fact remains that 1 in every 1,000 Black American men can expect to be killed by police.