Letter: Is anywhere safe?

Tonight (June 2) I read report after report of a shooting in a church parking lot in Ames. Two stories had the same last sentence: "Police say there is not an ongoing threat to the public." Honestly, I don't think that's true.

In America, we are constantly under the threat of another shooting when we go to the hospital, or school, or grocery store. Two women tonight weren't safe in a church parking lot. I can't imagine the grief their congregation must be feeling, and no community should go through this again.

Gun violence is destroying our safety. We need politicians who care more about saving lives than their campaign donations. It's time to raise the age to purchase firearms and require universal background checks. If we don't take action, nothing will change.

Rev. Katie Styrt

Davenport

