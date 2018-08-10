The choice is in your hands.
Back in July someone wrote that God controls climate. Last year, Phoenix had 100 days of plus-100 degrees with 155 deaths from heat related causes. Therefore, God must be responsible.
You have a choice. You can believe climate change is caused by humans and hopefully we can lessen its consequences. The other choice is God controls the climate resulting in more days of 100 degrees with the accompanying deaths along with the future demise of humankind.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport