Letter: Is Gov. Reynolds capable of leading?

What I hear and see on Iowa media makes me wonder who is really running our state. In a press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds read the count of occupied and available hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators for the six COVID-19 Iowa regions established for this crisis. At the same time, she refused to explain and release the model metrics that will guide her decision about shelter-in-place orders. So, why the bed and ventilator count and not the model information? And, why are there no shelter-in-place orders, given the surge in cases at nursing homes and meat packing plants in some towns?