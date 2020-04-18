Letter: Is Gov. Reynolds capable of leading?

Letter: Is Gov. Reynolds capable of leading?

What I hear and see on Iowa media makes me wonder who is really running our state. In a press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds read the count of occupied and available hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators for the six COVID-19 Iowa regions established for this crisis. At the same time, she refused to explain and release the model metrics that will guide her decision about shelter-in-place orders. So, why the bed and ventilator count and not the model information? And, why are there no shelter-in-place orders, given the surge in cases at nursing homes and meat packing plants in some towns?

I worry our governor understands hospital bed counts but not metrics and models. I worry she is taking advice from groups that have a vested interest in protecting business. I worry she is not following the advice of those sworn to protect the public’s health. I worry she is trying to protect allies who are up for re-election. And, I worry she is trying to curry favor by following the White House’s lead in the management of this crisis.

I might be wrong. However, it feels like others besides the governor are calling the tune in Iowa.

Patricia Malinee

Bettendorf

