Letter: Is it time to stop mowing for nature's sake?

I saw a story about people in England encouraging people to stop mowing their law for a month. It brought back species of plants and animals that hadn't been seen for a long time. We haven't mowed our yard yet, and our neighbor hasn't mowed his lawn since last summer. I saw a bumble bee in our yard, and five or six goldfinches in his yard this week. It was beautiful! I realized how much we have killed off nature in Bettendorf, to make a Stepford Wive's Community. I personally would like nature back in our community instead of boring same old, same old yards. What do your readers think?