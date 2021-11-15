 Skip to main content
Letter: Is our system broken?
Letter: Is our system broken?

In the Nov. 9 newspaper, there was a story about the possibility of $10 million  in federal COVID-19 funds that could help pay for a juvenile detention center. One of the county supervisors lauded the advantages of this, saying it would reduce the need for a property tax hike.

Then on Nov. 10, there was a call from the Quad City Coalition for Justice, the NAACP, Supervisor Ken Croken and others calling for a state audit to review the Scott County juvenile justice system's sentencing and transferring juveniles to adult courts. The article said such rates in Scott County were much higher than in Iowa counties of comparable size and minority populations.

These articles identify a major problem in Scott County, and they offer thoughtful solutions. First, conduct the audit to see if an expanded juvenile detention center is needed (state and national experts say no; county officials say yes), or if alternative assessment strategies can be employed. Use the audit to identify if our system is broken.

Second, allocate resources from the federal, state and local government to invest in neighborhood-based programs involving citizenship, job training and employment, and to help existing programs that are working and could do more.

Don't let the answer to the question "where is the most racial inequity in Iowa" be "QC, that's where."

Scott Tunnicliff

Bettendorf

 

