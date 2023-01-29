Letter: Is some agenda other than education in play?

The Jan. 26 edition of the Times contained an article about 26 legislators who say they are concerned about the use of taxpayer dollars at Iowa Universities because they are unable to understand the published class descriptions.

These are the same legislators who gave $107 million of taxpayer dollars to private schools, becoming $345 million in the later years, and all this with absolutely no concern for what is taught at the private schools.

The legislation they so enthusiastically passed contains a prohibition of the state, including the Department of Education, from imposing any requirement on the private schools. The legislators' concern for the use of our tax dollars is so great that they are willing to impose a cost to the universities to explain to them what some classes are all about, but do not care what the private schools profiting from our tax dollars teach, or how. Is there some agenda other than education in play?