Letter: Is this the economy we want?

As gas prices went up, so did food prices and anything you buy at the grocery store. Now gas prices are declining at the pump. So was I being quite foolish to think that food prices would go down also?

The other day I was at the local grocery store and asked one of the store managers if gas prices were going down, and how soon would food prices and other items that I buy, have reduced prices, just like gas at the pump.

The store manager was very polite, but his answer was not the one I wanted to hear. He said that prices in the store would not be reduced any time soon. He said the store's goal is to make money for the investor, and that the store is only going to pass the cost on to the consumer. When I said, If gas is going down, wouldn't other food products and other items follow suit, he said that is not the way the economy works.

This is what is causing inflation. In America, we call it capitalism. Is this a great economy?

Dave Fuller

Davenport