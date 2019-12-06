Letter: Is Trump unfit?

We have the major issue of an impeachment investigation facing the country.

The reports from the House committees are fascinating documents.

In my judgment, one report is clearly the result of meticulous and honest investigation based on testimony of respected diplomats giving firsthand witness to events that were their primary responsibility. The other is clearly the result of partisans struggling vigorously against the facts to prove the innocence of a person who was caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

Read the documents and then listen to the next developments as articles of impeachment are drawn up. If impeachment is the result of a vote in the House, make up your mind. Then let your senators know whether the next step should be removal from office.

The outcome of this issue will determine the direction of our country for many years.

Is Mr. Trump unfit for the office of president? My answer is a resounding 'yes.'

Don Moeller

Davenport

