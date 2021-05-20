 Skip to main content
Letter: Israel's rights
As I write this, the bloodthirsty Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza — Hamas and Islamic Jihad — have fired over 3,000 rockets into Israeli cities. They are intentionally and indiscriminately targeting Israeli citizens — whether they are Israeli Jewish, Muslim or Christian men, women and children.

Fortunately, Israel has the right, the obligation and the ability to defend its citizens through its defensive weapon systems, such as the Iron Dome, as well as the right, the obligation and the ability to use its offensive weapon systems to try to destroy the terrorists' infrastructure as well as its terrorist leaders.

Very importantly, there is absolutely no moral equivalence here. Hamas and Islamic Jihad intentionally target innocent civilians, whereas the Israeli military does its best to avoid harming innocent civilians.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad are again committing war crimes, and its members need to be brought to justice or have justice brought to them.

Fortunately, President Joe Biden, as well as most — but certainly not all — members of Congress understand the truth and have supported Israel's right of self-defense. Hopefully, this support will continue despite the concerted efforts of those who hate Israel and/or the Jewish people.

For what was true in 1972 when Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir first met with then-Senator Joe Biden, is certainly true today, when she told him: "We have a secret weapon in our conflict with the Arabs: You see, we have no place else to go."

Allan G. Ross

Executive Director

Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities

