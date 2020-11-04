Letter: Issues of concern

There are a couple of things that are really concerning to me right now. First, sports: I really like sports, Rock Island High School, Augustana College, Illinois and pro sports. The Red Sox, Packers and Celtics. But with the virus in our midst, I really worry about players from junior high through the pros. Do we really need to put players, coaches, officials and fans at risk so we can watch (and bet) on games? In spite of what puts so many in danger, too many are pretending it is safe.

Second, many are pushing an issue that I am really concerned about, especially in the current election year. Many say they are "pro life." But, I spent over 30 years working as a social worker and more years working for human rights. What I saw and still see clearly is that "pro life" people are in reality "pro fetus." Once that fetus is born, the vast majority of these people forget them. They are opposed to finding schools, health care, access to food and a multitude of other resources that are needed for a decent existence. "Pro- fetus" - yes. "Pro-life" - no.

One other thing … to people who are wearing masks, please remember to cover both your mouth and your nose. If you don't, the mask is ineffective.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

