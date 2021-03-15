Letter: It ain't over

When I consider the 2020 election in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, I can't help but think of the famous quip by Yogi Berra, "It ain't over till it's over." The Hart-Miller-Meeks contest should be over, but it isn't. Why? Because there are still at least 22 legitimate ballots that have not yet been counted and the difference between the two candidates is only six votes.

Somehow, despite an election recount, these ballots were not included. Miller-Meeks has not questioned the legitimacy of these excluded ballots, but she is against including them now. There is no fraud involved here, just an honest mistake.

So the question is, what can be done about this situation? Iowa law specifies a way, but provides such a narrow window of time that it is nearly impossible to jump through all the hoops in the space allowed. Therefore, Hart decided to pursue another legal route, filing notice of contest under the Federal Contested Elections Act. This is a time-consuming process that will last several months, so we need to be patient.