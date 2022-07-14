Letter: It is not gun violence, it's violence

Seven died in a mass shooting in Highland Park north of Chicago. At the same time Chicago tallied 10 dead and 62 wounded over the weekend. Yet the Windy City has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws. There are two differences – 1) Highland Park was a single shooter. 2) Chicago happens every weekend as well as Philadelphia, Boston, and New York. All are Democratic-run cities.

I like data to influence decisions. A study of criminals that used guns while committing crimes found that 1.3% bought their guns legally. The rest either stole or purchased on the black market. The proposed gun laws would only affect 1.3% of criminals but 100% of honest citizens.

Are there any patterns to the mass shootings? Yes, 1) they are depressed, young, individuals taking prescribed drugs. 2) They watch violence on TV and play violent video games. 3) They lack a stable home life.

I do not know what the rise in mass shootings are caused by. We need to study the causes and act accordingly. Yet the leftists think the only solution is gun control.

New and more gun laws will not work.

Jim Turner

Fenton