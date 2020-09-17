 Skip to main content
Letter: It is what it is
He is what he is! He is real, but no Santa Claus Picture him with black hair and a half mustache, the dictator that was going to save Germany and make it beautiful. He instead marched Jews and any protesters to their deaths in one large grave.

President Trump, however, just shirks his duties, with no foresight, and lets a horrible virus get out of control to do the job for him. Ignoring top scientists and firing anyone that does not agree with him. This is no advertisement, this is our life. It is what it is. Vote him out.

M. J. Dykstra

Fulton

