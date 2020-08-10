Letter: 'It is what it is'

In a recent interview President Trump shrugged off the COVID-19 crisis and said, "It is what it is." He heard that over 150,000 Americans are dead and said, "It is what it is." Let that sink in.

As thousands of Americans die each day, and thousands more are infected or out of work, we know Trump is in the wrong here. The inability of Trump and his administration to respond to this crisis has actively worsened the pandemic’s spread in the country. And now he washes his hands of it all and refuses to accept any responsibility. "It is what it is," says the man at the center of this disaster.

Esther Joy King, a candidate for U.S. Congress has claimed she would have the courage to speak out against Trump if she disagreed with him. Thus far, though, she has remained silent, either out of fear of contradicting Trump, or worse because she agrees with him.

So, I have a simple question for King. Do you agree, "It is what it is" when it comes to thousands of preventable deaths from Trump’s continued failure to handle this crisis and actually lead the country?

I and the voting population eagerly await your answer.

June Williams

East Moline

