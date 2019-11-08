On November 8, 2013, Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) held an anti-war rally in Vander Veer Park. The Quad-City Times and The Dispatch-Argus both covered the event. The stories and accompanying photos are easily accessed in their archives.
Led by former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba and a prominent Illinois elected official, PACG was protesting the potential involvement of U.S. troops in Syria. Gluba, holding a sign that read "Stay Out Of Syria", said: "Assad's a war criminal but presents no direct threat to the people of the U.S."
Another protester was quoted: "We can’t keep going down these pathways that lead us to more bloodshed with no resolution."
Six years later ...
November 3, 2019, Progressive Action for the Common Good held a pro-war rally in Bettendorf, protesting President Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria.
Those two positions might seem contradictory, but not if one understands the liberal mindset. Progressives hate war, but they hate Trump more.
You have free articles remaining.
PACG never wanted U.S. troops in Syria. When Trump announced he was withdrawing from Syria, these people faced the ultimate conundrum. Loathing Trump, they're loath to agree with him on anything.
The president's decision to disengage from conflict put PACG in the quintessential ideological pickle. This anti-war organization was forced to advocate for war. Lying to themselves, they chant "U.S. troops must protect Kurds" when in reality they're saying, "U.S. troops must kill Turks."
It's said the good Lord turned water into wine. President Trump turns peace-makers into war-mongers.
"It's a miracle!"
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline