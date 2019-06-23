It is not the responsibility of the City of Davenport to protect private business from the flood waters of the Mississippi. The city does all it can and more to keep the flood waters from impacting normal operations of driving and walking throughout the downtown area by putting up barriers and sand-bagging where needed.
It is beyond comprehension that the business owners want the city to provide protection from flood waters. This is absurd. These owners should have realized the ramifications of buying and opening a business in a well- documented flood plain.
You'll get no sympathy from me. You should have done your homework, and particularly Mr. Bush who says he's a lifelong resident of Davenport, should have known better. That's what flood insurance is for.
Although the city had an opportunity to consider constructing a flood wall similar to Rock Island's years ago, it would cost 10 times that now.
It's rather difficult to understand the city's thinking of beautification of its riverfront when we would waste good taxpayer dollars time after time when flooding occurs to repair the area. It doesn't make sense. Case in point: Credit Island.
I have yet to meet a person from Europe, or for that matter the United States, who built their vacation around standing on the levee of Davenport in order to look at the Mississippi River.
Ken Schroeder
Davenport