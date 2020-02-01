Letter: It's time for Bernie

Here is the bottom line: Corporations expect a return on their investments. Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who takes no corporate contributions. That's huge. No other candidate can make that claim, self-funded billionaires excepted.

All other candidates had corporate contributions to previous campaigns transferred into their presidential campaign, or are now accepting contributions from corporations. We need a president who works for the people, not the corporations. It can't be both ways.

Establishment politicians would have us believe that Bernie doesn't have a plan to pay for his ideas. They conveniently ignore that Bernie plans to make the corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share of taxes, starting with $16.5 million for singles and $32.5 million for couples. Anyone worth less would not see their taxes increase.

I don't net even $1 million, do you?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans didn't care about how to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. Bernie knows how he'll pay for his ideas.

It is establishment propaganda that Biden is the "safe" candidate to beat Trump. Some polls show that Bernie can beat Trump by a wider margin than any other candidate. We don't have to vote for supposedly "safe," we can vote for the best for us.