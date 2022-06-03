Letter: It starts with parents

Reading and imagining about the student troubles and unrest in the Bettendorf schools takes me back to my teaching experiences. Forty fine years of teaching I enjoyed. What makes teaching a positive life, is parents! Parents are the First Educators. They are honored to be the first teacher of their children. When teachers (administrators, principals, school boards and teacher assistants) have parental cooperation, then discipline is positive. Students of all ages realize that if they have trouble in school, they will be in double trouble at home from parents.