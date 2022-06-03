Letter: It starts with parents

Reading and imagining about the student troubles and unrest in the Bettendorf schools takes me back to my teaching experiences. Forty fine years of teaching I enjoyed. What makes teaching a positive life, is parents! Parents are the First Educators. They are honored to be the first teacher of their children. When teachers (administrators, principals, school boards and teacher assistants) have parental cooperation, then discipline is positive. Students of all ages realize that if they have trouble in school, they will be in double trouble at home from parents.
Stop passing the responsibility of good behavior primarily to administrators, principals and teachers. Parents take note and be the valued First Educators of your children and that means school behavior in all its forms, both in and out of school.
D. J. Knickrehm
Eldridge