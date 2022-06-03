 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: It starts with parents

Letters logo

Reading and imagining about the student troubles and unrest in the Bettendorf schools takes me back to my teaching experiences. Forty fine years of teaching I enjoyed. What makes teaching a positive life, is parents! Parents are the First Educators. They are honored to be the first teacher of their children. When teachers (administrators, principals, school boards and teacher assistants) have parental cooperation, then discipline is positive. Students of all ages realize that if they have trouble in school, they will be in double trouble at home from parents.

Stop passing the responsibility of good behavior primarily to administrators, principals and teachers. Parents take note and be the valued First Educators of your children and that means school behavior in all its forms, both in and out of school.

D. J. Knickrehm

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Suggestion for schools

Letter: Suggestion for schools

This is only a thought/suggestion, but what about considering having each student or each grade over a period of time have the students' prima…

Letter: Vote pro-Trump candidates

Letter: Vote pro-Trump candidates

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is being supported by former vice president Mike Pence in the Georgia Republican Primaries. It is clear the Republican…

Letter: Stop denigrating others

Letter: Stop denigrating others

I just finished reading the editorial page where the writer hurled a number of denigrating comments at whites, and even denigrated our Constit…

Letter: Get the lead out

Letter: Get the lead out

Bringing new life into this world can be as overwhelming as it is wonderful. As a doctor and mother, I know how new parents feel. That’s why I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News