Letter: It's a lie

Iowa’s so-called "heartbeat" abortion law was based on a lie. Fetuses do not have hearts at six weeks, so they cannot beat.

At the same time, the law endangered both women’s and fetal health, and placed the government’s hand on the scale of what should be a personal, moral choice.

Fetuses are barely developed at six weeks. This means that a lot of women won’t know they’re pregnant yet, but it also means that a lot of things can go wrong after that. And almost all the procedures you would do to try to fix things for the fetus run a risk of causing a miscarriage.

Or, to put it another way, of being liable for causing an abortion.

One in a thousand times, a routine amniocentesis might end a pregnancy. Is that doctor or that mother at legal risk, compounding an already awful moment? Will they risk it? Or will prenatal care in Iowa get worse, as doctors avoid legal liability?

That doesn’t even get into harder cases, like fetuses that cannot survive outside the womb. Mothers will be forced to give birth to their dead babies. It sounds sensational, but it’s true — except that those who can afford to will just go out of state, driving them out of Iowa.