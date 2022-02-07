Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister agenda," and was shocked about the notion that books in our schools needed to be removed or I would be jailed. I was also alarmed when I read that one of the governor’s proposals was to remove the requirement that a school librarian must have a Master’s in Library Science. She realizes that schools are not getting adequate funding and need to find ways to save money.

Why are the Republicans in the Iowa Legislature continuing to attack educators’ integrity?

I researched the issue and found this assault on education is a coordinated effort happening in many states. The books that are being challenged and the laws being discussed are similar. At the same time, large donations are being made to the Republican Party from PACs that represent charter schools. This flurry of legislation isn’t about books, cameras, parents’ rights or a teacher’s "sinister agenda," it is about money.

Charter schools and the elected officials they support, want the money to follow the student, which will essentially defund public education and permit private companies to capitalize on our children’s education.

This is about the future of free public education in Iowa. A strong public education system affects everyone. Call, email, reach out in person, but please let your local representative know of your concerns. It could make a big difference in the future of education in Iowa.

Tammy McClimon

DeWitt

