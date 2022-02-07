 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister agenda," and was shocked about the notion that books in our schools needed to be removed or I would be jailed. I was also alarmed when I read that one of the governor’s proposals was to remove the requirement that a school librarian must have a Master’s in Library Science. She realizes that schools are not getting adequate funding and need to find ways to save money.

Why are the Republicans in the Iowa Legislature continuing to attack educators’ integrity?

I researched the issue and found this assault on education is a coordinated effort happening in many states. The books that are being challenged and the laws being discussed are similar. At the same time, large donations are being made to the Republican Party from PACs that represent charter schools. This flurry of legislation isn’t about books, cameras, parents’ rights or a teacher’s "sinister agenda," it is about money.

People are also reading…

Charter schools and the elected officials they support, want the money to follow the student, which will essentially defund public education and permit private companies to capitalize on our children’s education.

This is about the future of free public education in Iowa. A strong public education system affects everyone. Call, email, reach out in person, but please let your local representative know of your concerns. It could make a big difference in the future of education in Iowa.

Tammy McClimon

DeWitt

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The people should decide

Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Dave…

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations t…

Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very r…

Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only st…

Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old brid…

Letter: Trump is responsible

It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letter: Americans have doubts

The virus quickly spread to all of America's major cites attacking our most vulnerable. Warnings from the White House and the CDC were ridicul…

Letter: Not news

I opened the newspaper last week and was surprised (not really) by the front page headlines, including pictures, that showed Davenport removin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News