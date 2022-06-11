 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's all talk, no action from politicians school shootings

It is horribly sad what happened in the Texas school shootings. Politicians like to tell us how horrible they think this is, but they are not taking any action to stop this. With all the money that this country spends on various areas, and they cannot allocate the resources to provide security to our schools. Courthouses have had tight security and armed deputies for years. Why can't the federal government make tight security in our schools a priority instead of just giving lip service after an event of this nature? Call your congressperson and ask them what they are doing about this. 

Wayne Perry

Moline

