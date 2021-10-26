Letter: It's covered

Some people might call me a climate change denier. I am not. I believe in climate change. It is called winter, spring, summer (my personal favorite) and fall. It has been that way in the 60-plus years I have been on this earth, and it will be that way until the end of time.
God made us a promise in Genesis 8:22: "While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, day and night shall not cease". God created the world, and he alone sustains it. No amount of coal burning, fossil fuel usage or cow discharge can change the climate. You can rest assured the seas will stop at the shore’s edge and weather will continue to change with the seasons.
There is nothing man can do to affect the weather. We can barely predict which way the wind will blow. You can take climate change off your to-do list. God has this one covered.
Richard Evans
East Moline