 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's murder
topical

Letter: It's murder

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" and then see if his stance changes regarding abortion. Abortion is murder, plain and simple murder. It's not the woman deciding what to do with her body, it's the woman deciding to kill an innocent baby. The doctor can hear a heart beat almost as soon as the pregnant mother suspects she is pregnant so don't even think an abortion isn't the murder of a baby who hasn't been given a chance at life.

If a woman doesn't want to raise a child, give the baby up for adoption. Regarding the shot, people who are fully vaccinated are now getting COVID-19.

Adeline Harvey

Silvis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Insulted

I received a letter the other day from the Veterans Administration. The subject was VA healthcare. They wanted to let me know I was eligible f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Well done

Cheers to the high school journalism classes! The Davenport School Museum has the first issue of the Davenport High School "Blackhawk" publish…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News