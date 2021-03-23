 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's not over yet
topical

Letter: It's not over yet

{{featured_button_text}}

Are you tired of the COVID pandemic? Tired of wearing a mask and social distancing? Yeah. Me too. We all are. Is it over just because Gov. Kim Reynolds thinks it is? Absolutely not! With a growing variety of much more virulent COVID strains spreading throughout the county, and in Iowa, we cannot let our guard down now. We’re so close to the finish line, it would be criminal to allow another spike in cases and to lose more lives. And that’s exactly what will happen if we stop taking precautions to stop it from happening here in Iowa. We continue to see COVID deaths in Scott County. It’s not over!

Until the governor cancelled the mask mandate, I felt safe going to a restaurant where everyone wore a mask and you could sit at a table at least six feet away from others. And I felt good supporting local businesses. That’s all changed. Many of the local restaurants have eliminated all COVID safety precautions.

I refuse to patronize any business, especially restaurants that have so little regard for the health and safety of their customers. Now I call to see whether they are, or are not, continuing to follow COVID safety procedures. If they aren’t, I make a point of telling them, "in that case we will not patronize your business."

Maybe they’ll get the message that their business is going to suffer unless they continue with COVID safety rules, regardless of what Reynolds says. I recommend you do the same.

Barbara Reiland

Blue Grass

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Motives

  • Updated

Voter suppression is running rampant in Iowa at both the federal and state levels. At the federal level, there are 22 disenfranchised voters i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A rebuttal

As local alumni, we are disappointed in the negative press received by Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities because of incorrect statements…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

Socialism is a nasty word. It implies communism, dictatorship and failed countries, such as Venezuela. By definition, socialism is community s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News