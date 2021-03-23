Letter: It's not over yet

Are you tired of the COVID pandemic? Tired of wearing a mask and social distancing? Yeah. Me too. We all are. Is it over just because Gov. Kim Reynolds thinks it is? Absolutely not! With a growing variety of much more virulent COVID strains spreading throughout the county, and in Iowa, we cannot let our guard down now. We’re so close to the finish line, it would be criminal to allow another spike in cases and to lose more lives. And that’s exactly what will happen if we stop taking precautions to stop it from happening here in Iowa. We continue to see COVID deaths in Scott County. It’s not over!

Until the governor cancelled the mask mandate, I felt safe going to a restaurant where everyone wore a mask and you could sit at a table at least six feet away from others. And I felt good supporting local businesses. That’s all changed. Many of the local restaurants have eliminated all COVID safety precautions.

I refuse to patronize any business, especially restaurants that have so little regard for the health and safety of their customers. Now I call to see whether they are, or are not, continuing to follow COVID safety procedures. If they aren’t, I make a point of telling them, "in that case we will not patronize your business."