Letter: It's over

President Trump, the election is over and you are clearly the loser. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are clearly the winners. Grow up, have some class and call President-elect Joe Biden to concede victory to him. All your frivolous lawsuits are not going to make up for the nearly five million vote deficit you have. The Electoral College numbers are clearly not going to end up in your favor.

The American people have spoken. We want a change from you. You need to accept that, act like a mature man and do your part to make the transition process proceed as smoothly as possible. Do you not care that you are embarrassing yourself (and our nation) by behaving as you are?

And Republicans in office that have not done so to date, please find your backbone and whatever else you’re missing and acknowledge that Biden and Harris have won this election. Stop this nonsense of saying they have not won. The results have not yet been legally certified, true, but the writing is clearly on the wall. Read it. Acknowledge it. Save the nation from this continuous "crazy" so we can all move forward. Voters will remember.